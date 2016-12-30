Despite ice, a mostly agreeable ride into the city
The MBTA is reporting all rail services are on schedule while drivers are mostly enjoying a speedy ride into Boston at the start of the New Year's weekend Friday around 6:46 a.m. Authorities were on the scene of an accident in the southbound lanes Route 128 in Lexington near Exit 29, the Route 2 interchange, around 6:40 a.m. According to Total Traffic & Weather Network, two lanes are blocked by the accident. On the Southeast Expressway, speeds were around 40 miles an hour between Braintree and the South Boston ramps around 6:45 a.m., according to Mass511.com.
