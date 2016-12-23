Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe The ...

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe The story behind the first - Matzo Ball'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Andy Rudnick decided as a Boston University senior that he had suffered through enough silent nights on Christmas Eve. There he was, in a cookie-cutter ballroom in 1986, waiting in a long line for a drink with other Jewish singles, hoping for a spark of romance rather than settling for Chinese takeout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 19 min Pres Mr Donald J ... 2,404
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 3 hr By the millions 3
News Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M... 3 hr former democrat 2
News Walsh said he partially views Trump election as... 3 hr Go get em Rex 4
News Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re... Fri Cops are degenerates 5
Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me Thu Justin32691 1
Seriously desperate looking for some help Dec 22 John 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC