Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Is - Boston Winter' the best thing to happen to City Hall Plaza?

Patrons bundled in scarves and sweaters swamped the lines inside the holiday village, while children swished around a giant ice skating loop. Displayed across that broad expanse of red bricks, the "Boston Winter" village has emerged as a hit this holiday season, organizers say, attracting thousands of visitors, including some who can't help but compare it to similar attractions in New York and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.