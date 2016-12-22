Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Is - Boston Winter' the best thing to happen to City Hall Plaza?
Patrons bundled in scarves and sweaters swamped the lines inside the holiday village, while children swished around a giant ice skating loop. Displayed across that broad expanse of red bricks, the "Boston Winter" village has emerged as a hit this holiday season, organizers say, attracting thousands of visitors, including some who can't help but compare it to similar attractions in New York and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|19 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|2,404
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|3 hr
|By the millions
|3
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|3 hr
|Go get em Rex
|4
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC