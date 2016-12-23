Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File KEVIN CULLENIt's not just a movie. It's personal
In the middle of the red-carpet premiere of "Patriots Day," the new film about the Marathon bombings, some Boston firefighters in the audience got up and left the theater. For some of them, the scenes of carnage on Boylston Street brought back overwhelming, traumatic memories.
