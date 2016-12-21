City Hall's call for tech integration
NOW GO: The city's Office of New Urban Mechanics is seeking proposals for tech projects that will encourage users' participation in city services, similar to how Pokemon Go, above, connects players with their environment. Garbage cans that play soothing music, smartphones that detect potholes by reacting to bumps, and augmented reality at City Hall meetings could soon be coming to Boston as officials call on tech companies to propose new programs aimed at changing how people use city services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|19 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|2,404
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|3 hr
|By the millions
|3
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|3 hr
|Go get em Rex
|4
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC