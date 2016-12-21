City Hall's call for tech integration

NOW GO: The city's Office of New Urban Mechanics is seeking proposals for tech projects that will encourage users' participation in city services, similar to how Pokemon Go, above, connects players with their environment. Garbage cans that play soothing music, smartphones that detect potholes by reacting to bumps, and augmented reality at City Hall meetings could soon be coming to Boston as officials call on tech companies to propose new programs aimed at changing how people use city services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.