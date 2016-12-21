Chris Harding, 68; master of the arts...

Chris Harding, 68; master of the arts, Reporter reviewer

Christopher R. Harding, for some 20 years the authoritative voice for the arts in the Dorchester Reporter and a scholar whose passion for Shakespeare animated his teaching career, died on on Dec. 22, 2016, at age 68. The cause of death was given as a malignant brain tumor.

