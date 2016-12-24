BU biolab gets CDC green light for research on deadliest pathogens
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory to operate on Boston University's Medical Campus in the South End, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. Scientists in the National Emerging Infectious Diseases lab would have clearance to study the world's deadliest pathogens, such as Ebola.
