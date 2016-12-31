Boston ministers call on residents, houses of worship to burn - 100 lights' for peace
A group of Boston ministers is calling for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, businesses, and homes to leave lights burning all night on New Year's Eve as a call for peace and a cease-fire to end street violence in 2017. "We want to light up the community, so the entire community embraces the call for a cease-fire," said Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|5 hr
|Fish Have Whiskers
|2,421
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|11 hr
|former democrat
|1
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Fri
|former democrat
|7
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Fri
|End of the rainbow
|59
|Hillary Clinton wants to ban free speech on the...
|Fri
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|14
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|Dec 29
|former democrat
|1
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|Lazarusone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC