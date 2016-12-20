Blotter
HOME INVASION Methuen police are looking for three men who stormed into a house, knocked an 18-year-old woman to the ground, and stole a safe, police said. The woman told police that the men, wearing hoods and ski masks, knocked the door down shortly before midnight Friday and chased her into the kitchen, according to Methuen Police Lieutenant Stephen Smith.
