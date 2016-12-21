Blackstone among DCR's First Day Hikes

Of the seven First Day Hikes, the only one in Central Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. at the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park at 287 Oak St. The program began a quarter century ago as a celebration of the country's state parks to provide the public a chance to enjoy outdoor recreational activities with friends and family. Established at the Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton, the program was launched to encourage year-round healthy living and to remind the public that Massachusetts state parks provide a year-round source of fully accessible recreational activities and spaces.

