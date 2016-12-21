Beware the phony HVAC man in downtown Boston and the Back Bay
Boston Police are urging businesses downtown and in the Back Bay to be wary of a guy who shows up claiming he's there to work on the heating or AC systems - he could be a thief. Police say employees some 20 businesses in the two neighborhoods have had their personal belongings rifled through and pilfered by the guy, who uses his entree as an alleged HVAC worker to rummage through employee closets and break rooms.
