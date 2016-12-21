Artist Robert Maloney and the JPNDC put the - Haf' back in Haffenreffer

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation announces the Haffenreffer Restoration Project, a public art installation created by Boston artist Robert J. Maloney to restore the historic Haffenreffer Brewery's smokestack to its full name and height. Thirty years ago, the top of the smokestack was removed for safety reasons, leaving it without the first three letters "H-A-F."

