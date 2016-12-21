An interactive look back at 2016 in Massachusetts
While a months-long drought left swaths of Massachusetts parched during much of 2016, a flood of important events and milestones cascaded through the Bay State throughout the year. It was a year that saw Massachusetts say farewell to both manned tollbooths and retiring Red Sox star David Ortiz.
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,396
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|4 hr
|Lockstep
|3
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|13 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|Dec 22
|bill moffatt
|7
