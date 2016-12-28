Aaron Hernandez doesn't want jurors i...

Aaron Hernandez doesn't want jurors in upcoming trial to hear about 2013 slaying

6 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Defense attorneys for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez say a jury considering his Boston double murder case should not be allowed to hear that he has already been convicted of another murder. In a motion filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the attorneys argued that information about Hernandez's conviction in the 2013 North Attleborough killing of Odin Lloyd would be "substantially more prejudicial than probative."

