Aaron Hernandez doesn't want jurors in upcoming trial to hear about 2013 slaying
Defense attorneys for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez say a jury considering his Boston double murder case should not be allowed to hear that he has already been convicted of another murder. In a motion filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the attorneys argued that information about Hernandez's conviction in the 2013 North Attleborough killing of Odin Lloyd would be "substantially more prejudicial than probative."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|4 hr
|BonBons7522
|2,411
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|4 hr
|former democrat
|5
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Dec 23
|Cops are degenerates
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC