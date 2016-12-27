Aaron Hernandez case back in Boston court
Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez are due in a Boston courtroom Tuesday where a judge is deciding what evidence jurors will hear in Hernandez' upcoming double murder trial. The hearing before Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke comes one week after a friend of the two murder victims testified that Hernandez looked like the person who opened fire on them on a South End street in 2012.
