A mall in Harvard Square? Not if some neighbors get their way

A plan to redevelop three properties on the block where Brattle Street meets John F. Kennedy Street - including the Abbot Building, the flatiron-shaped home to The World's Only Curious George Store - is roiling locals who worry the once-bohemian business district is marching ever closer to sterility. Turning the trio of century-old buildings into a glitzy indoor mall, they fear, would be the last straw.

