5 arrested after belligerent crowd assaults police at Everett Chuck E. Cheese's
Five people were arrested Saturday after a crowd began to assault police officers at an Everett Chuck E. Cheese's. Police arrived at the Chuck E. Cheese's Saturday after hearing about adults drinking alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited at the child-oriented restaurant, Everett police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|2,396
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|4 hr
|Lockstep
|3
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|13 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|Dec 22
|bill moffatt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC