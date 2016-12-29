362-unit Dot Block project could brea...

362-unit Dot Block project could break ground by summer

10 hrs ago

Sign up for the Talking Points newsletter, a recap of the most important business news, delivered fresh each afternoon, Monday through Friday. A major development planned for the northern part of Dorchester has a new financial backer and construction could begin by early summer.

Start the conversation

Boston, MA

