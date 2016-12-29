362-unit Dot Block project could break ground by summer
Sign up for the Talking Points newsletter, a recap of the most important business news, delivered fresh each afternoon, Monday through Friday. A major development planned for the northern part of Dorchester has a new financial backer and construction could begin by early summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|14 hr
|Whats my line
|2,408
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|14 hr
|former democrat
|1
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Wed
|former democrat
|5
|Police: Gardner traffic stop ends with Winchend... (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|Lazarusone
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|Dec 25
|Too greedy to fail
|5
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|Dec 25
|former democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC