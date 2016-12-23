17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
There are 3 comments on the Boston.com story from Friday, titled 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury. In it, Boston.com reports that:
A 17-year-old was arrested in Roxbury Thursday morning after displaying a gun during a fight before fleeing the area, police said. Boston police officers were on patrol when they heard about a fight involving six or seven people near Fenway High School on Alleghany Street, police said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.
|
#1 Yesterday
imagine that !
another ignorant racist n word fool with an unregistered unlicensed gun in the hood?
wonder which negro he was going to shoot?
oh well its clear for all to see that white lives matter and black lives do not matter to blacks or anyone else.
wonder how many unsolved uninvestigated homicide cases of blacks shot to death by other blacks clutter up police stations around the city?
did anyone notice this slaughter crap doesn't happen in other ethnic neighborhoods around the city or country??
only the n word community in which the people do not respect life.
shame on ya all
guess black lives just don't matter to blacks
|
#2 Yesterday
coons have been killing each other since there was 2 of them
jungle tribal warfare in the city
|
United States
|
#3 3 hrs ago
White folks, being infinitely more capable, have developed weapons that can kill hundreds of thousands or even millions at a time. Just wait until Putin and Trump have a spat. They'll show the blacks, and everyone else for that matter, how much more efficient Whitey can be in knocking off his enemies.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|19 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|2,404
|Is Tito Jackson running for mayor, and should M...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Walsh said he partially views Trump election as...
|3 hr
|Go get em Rex
|4
|Riverview Homes to undergo extensive, $16.5M re...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Anyone work for Victoria secrets and can help me
|Thu
|Justin32691
|1
|Seriously desperate looking for some help
|Dec 22
|John
|2
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic
|Dec 22
|bill moffatt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC