17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury

There are 3 comments on the Boston.com story from Friday, titled 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury. In it, Boston.com reports that:

A 17-year-old was arrested in Roxbury Thursday morning after displaying a gun during a fight before fleeing the area, police said. Boston police officers were on patrol when they heard about a fight involving six or seven people near Fenway High School on Alleghany Street, police said.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 Yesterday
imagine that !

another ignorant racist n word fool with an unregistered unlicensed gun in the hood?

wonder which negro he was going to shoot?

oh well its clear for all to see that white lives matter and black lives do not matter to blacks or anyone else.

wonder how many unsolved uninvestigated homicide cases of blacks shot to death by other blacks clutter up police stations around the city?

did anyone notice this slaughter crap doesn't happen in other ethnic neighborhoods around the city or country??

only the n word community in which the people do not respect life.

shame on ya all

guess black lives just don't matter to blacks
red dawn

Highlands, TX

#2 Yesterday
coons have been killing each other since there was 2 of them

jungle tribal warfare in the city
By the millions

United States

#3 3 hrs ago
red dawn wrote:
coons have been killing each other since there was 2 of them

jungle tribal warfare in the city
White folks, being infinitely more capable, have developed weapons that can kill hundreds of thousands or even millions at a time. Just wait until Putin and Trump have a spat. They'll show the blacks, and everyone else for that matter, how much more efficient Whitey can be in knocking off his enemies.
