15 from CHS hit high note

After more than 1,100 music students from public and private schools across the northeastern part of Massachusetts auditioned recently for the 2017 Northeast Senior District Music Ensembles, 15 students from Chelmsford High School were selected to perform. Of the original 1,100, about 450 students from grades 9-12 were selected for the Massachusetts Music Educators Association event, which culminates in a concert at UMass Lowell's Durgin Hall on Saturday, Jan. 14. In addition to the 15 students accepted into Senior Districts, students who received a score in the top 50 percent of their area were eligible to audition for the MMEA All-State Ensembles that will perform at Symphony Hall in Boston.

