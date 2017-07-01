West Texas oilman is unlikely angel f...

West Texas oilman is unlikely angel for West Baltimore youth center

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Chris Hicks, a wildcatter from Mason County, Texas, saw an episode of the Viceland series "Payday" that featured the Kids Safe Zone in West Baltimore. He sent a check for $10,000 overnight and sent several more after that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min RoxLo 1,551,994
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Junket 314,741
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn 20 hr Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Fri Defarge 62
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Baltimore County was issued at July 01 at 4:29PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC