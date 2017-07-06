The take-away from the Smith brothers tragedy
No one is exempt from the violence in the city. Recently, Baltimore defense attorney Warren Brown stepson was murdered and Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith younger brother was found fatally shot on Sunday in his home.
