The best Baltimore-area events this week: Visionary Pets on Parade,...

All sorts of opportunities for celebrating the red, white and blue this Independence Day - including the chance to start early, at the Havre de Grace Independence Celebration, starting at 2 p.m. today with a parade from Union Avenue to Tydings Park, then continuing with a Block Party on Washington Street at 4 p.m. and fireworks over the Susquehanna at 9:15 p.m. . On the Fourth itself, you can choose from parades and celebrations in Dundalk , Towson , Arbutus and Catonsville .

