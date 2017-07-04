Police release names of three people killed in city shootings
Baltimore police on Tuesday released the names of three men killed in recent days in shooting incidents in the city. Police identified a man killed Monday in the 530 block of Ready Avenue as 54-year-old Charlie Stevenson.
