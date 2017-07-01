Police: One man killed, two others sh...

Police: One man killed, two others shot overnight in Baltimore

On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Garrison Blvd. in Northwest Baltimore for a report of a shooting, police said. There, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

