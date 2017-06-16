Parking Authority to adjust downtown ...

Parking Authority to adjust downtown Baltimore meter rates by demand

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Parking meter rates on the busiest blocks in Baltimore's Central Business District will increase by $0.25 per hour, while those on its quietest blocks will drop by $0.25 per hour, later this month, according to the Parking Authority of Baltimore City. The goal of "demand-based rate setting," which will be phased in over the next three weeks, is to free up parking spots on the streets that have the most cars parked on them by attracting drivers to streets that have more room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min JCPete 1,554,391
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr Dudley 314,775
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... 12 hr USA R0CKS 2
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) Tue Guy Bacci 122
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn Jun 30 Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Jun 30 Defarge 62
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC