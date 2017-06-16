Parking Authority to adjust downtown Baltimore meter rates by demand
Parking meter rates on the busiest blocks in Baltimore's Central Business District will increase by $0.25 per hour, while those on its quietest blocks will drop by $0.25 per hour, later this month, according to the Parking Authority of Baltimore City. The goal of "demand-based rate setting," which will be phased in over the next three weeks, is to free up parking spots on the streets that have the most cars parked on them by attracting drivers to streets that have more room.
