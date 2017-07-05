Mosquitoes

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Living in a low-income neighborhood means dealing with all manner of injustices that richer people don't have to deal with - from low life expectancy to worse air quality to earsplitting noise to slower Internet speeds . The researchers, led by Eliza Little of Columbia University, surveyed Asian tiger mosquito populations in five West Baltimore neighborhoods, spanning the gamut from the impoverished to the well-heeled .

