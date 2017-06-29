Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls adding Baltimore eatery
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is plotting new locations in the Baltimore-Washington area, with the first set to open in Baltimore this summer. The Annapolis-based restaurant is opening a location in Belvedere Square in August, and working on another restaurant in National Harbor, founder Dan Beck said.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Bob53
|1,552,812
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|weaponX
|314,757
|16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption...
|Sun
|Amy
|1
|Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn
|Fri
|Billie Jean
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Jun 30
|Defarge
|62
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|cboggs87
|418
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Jun 27
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
