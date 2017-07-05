Mare Nostrum the latest city restaurant to close
Mare Nostrum, the Turkish restaurant in Fells Point, has closed its doors for good amid a string of restaurant closures in Baltimore throughout the late spring and early summer. The restaurant, named with a Latin phrase meaning "our sea," first opened in late 2014 at 716 S. Broadway serving Turkish specialties and other Mediterranean cuisine.
