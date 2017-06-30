Man Charged In Shooting Of 90-Year-Old Woman After 'Chicken Bones' Dispute

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 90-year-old woman, an April incident that began with a fight over chicken bones, Baltimore Police say. Gerald Gaffney, of Garrison Avenue, has been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of first and second degree assault, three counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first and second degree assault, handgun on person, firearm use in commission of a violent felony, and discharging a firearm.

