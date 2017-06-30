Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside His Arbutus HomeWednesday, July ...
Police have charged an Arbutus man with first- and second-degree murder in a shooting outside his home Tuesday night. Raymond Vladas Armalis Jr., 27, of the 1000 block of South Beechfield Avenue is charged in the death of Charles Edward Watson Jr., 46, of the 700 block of North Ashburton Street in Baltimore.
