Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside...

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside His Arbutus HomeWednesday, July ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Police have charged an Arbutus man with first- and second-degree murder in a shooting outside his home Tuesday night. Raymond Vladas Armalis Jr., 27, of the 1000 block of South Beechfield Avenue is charged in the death of Charles Edward Watson Jr., 46, of the 700 block of North Ashburton Street in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min VetnorsGate 1,554,926
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr WPWW 20,945
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 4 hr Chef boyardee 124
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 4 hr WorldWar3 63
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 4 hr donna 419
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr weaponX 314,776
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... Wed USA R0CKS 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore County was issued at July 06 at 10:01PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC