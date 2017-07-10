Hogan Addresses Baltimore Violence, M...

Hogan Addresses Baltimore Violence, MTA's BaltimoreLink,...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday defended the roll-out of the BaltimoreLink transit overhaul, and answered questions on what the state is doing to combat Baltimore violence. The bus service overhaul was a pet project of Hogan's after he canceled the Baltimore Red Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Fitius T Bluster 1,558,762
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr weaponX 314,802
Baltimore Schools 11 hr Sarah 3rd Grade 6
THIS is WHAT MY DADDY SAYS ABOUT N(EYE)GGERS 20 hr Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Shopping Alert! Extra 3% Off AT&T Go Phone prep... (Oct '15) Tue financewoman 2
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... Jul 8 Virginia Vegetarian 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC