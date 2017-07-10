Hogan Addresses Baltimore Violence, MTA's BaltimoreLink,...
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday defended the roll-out of the BaltimoreLink transit overhaul, and answered questions on what the state is doing to combat Baltimore violence. The bus service overhaul was a pet project of Hogan's after he canceled the Baltimore Red Line.
