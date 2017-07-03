Five shot - two fatally - in Baltimor...

Five shot - two fatally - in Baltimore overnight

A man was shot in the shoulder and head about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of McCulloh St., between the Upton and Madison Park neighborhoods, police said. The killing happened less than four hours after another man was shot to death in the 1400 block of Argyle Ave. in Upton, police said.

