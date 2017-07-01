Baltimore teachers get lessons in Chesapeake Bay's challenges, recovery
As the group of 15 teachers paddled their canoes into the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River, their leader pointed out a tern ahead - stirring a moment of confusion. Not a left turn or a right turn, explained Jocelyn Tuttle, who leads Baltimore harbor education programs for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|obama muslim
|1,553,025
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Tick Jackson
|314,758
|16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption...
|Sun
|Amy
|1
|Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn
|Jun 30
|Billie Jean
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Jun 30
|Defarge
|62
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|cboggs87
|418
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Jun 27
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC