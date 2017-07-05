Baltimore PD Spokesman Learned Of Bro...

Baltimore PD Spokesman Learned Of Brother's Shooting Death While On The Job

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

It's WJZ Maryland's News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters [] 105.7 The Fan VISIT THE 105.7 THE FAN HOMEPAGE Welcome to 105.7 The FAN on CBSBaltimore.com.105.7 along with WJZ-TV and CBS Sports Radio 1300 give you the best Baltimore has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min JJ Huggins 1,554,535
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr Dudley 314,775
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... 15 hr USA R0CKS 2
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) Tue Guy Bacci 122
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn Jun 30 Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Jun 30 Defarge 62
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore County was issued at July 06 at 1:18PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC