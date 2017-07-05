Baltimore County police charge man after fatal shooting in Arbutus
Baltimore County police charged a man with first- and second-degree murder after the July 4 shooting of a man in Arbutus, county officials said Wednesday. Police charged 37-year-old Raymond Vladas Armalis Jr. in the death of 46-year-old Charles Edward Watson Jr., of Baltimore, according to a police news release.
