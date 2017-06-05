Zine scene: Baltimore's DIY publications capture culture, community and expression
Alexandria Wingate, founder of the Baltimore Design School's zine club, talks about how the club was formed, its roots in feminism and how it's become an avenue for self expression. Alexandria Wingate, founder of the Baltimore Design School's zine club, talks about how the club was formed, its roots in feminism and how it's become an avenue for self expression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|No Surprize
|1,541,780
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|RobinNoProblem
|413
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Thu
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Thu
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Wed
|Father Obrien
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|weaponX
|314,482
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC