Zine scene: Baltimore's DIY publicati...

Zine scene: Baltimore's DIY publications capture culture, community and expression

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Alexandria Wingate, founder of the Baltimore Design School's zine club, talks about how the club was formed, its roots in feminism and how it's become an avenue for self expression. Alexandria Wingate, founder of the Baltimore Design School's zine club, talks about how the club was formed, its roots in feminism and how it's become an avenue for self expression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min No Surprize 1,541,780
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Always wondering 20,924
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 22 hr RobinNoProblem 413
Great IDEA if we all do this Thu Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Thu Father Obrien 1
PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD Wed Father Obrien 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 6 weaponX 314,482
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC