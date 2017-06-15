When the last Railway Mail Service de...

When the last Railway Mail Service delivered

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

For 113 years, since its establishment by the Post Office Department in 1864, during the Civil War, the Railway Mail Service delivered mail that was sorted en route by postal clerks. During its tenure, the Fast Mail, which traveled over the nation's various railroads, managed to work its way into the country's imagination, folklore and songbook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,544,872
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 min John-K 314,566
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr ThomasA 20,936
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 11 hr riceresearch 416
Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park 14 hr Howard 1
Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19... Wed TruthSeeker 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC