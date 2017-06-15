When the last Railway Mail Service delivered
For 113 years, since its establishment by the Post Office Department in 1864, during the Civil War, the Railway Mail Service delivered mail that was sorted en route by postal clerks. During its tenure, the Fast Mail, which traveled over the nation's various railroads, managed to work its way into the country's imagination, folklore and songbook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,544,872
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 min
|John-K
|314,566
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|11 hr
|riceresearch
|416
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|14 hr
|Howard
|1
|Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19...
|Wed
|TruthSeeker
|1
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|1,088
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC