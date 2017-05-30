What's in a name: Baltimore streets

What's in a name: Baltimore streets

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Aliceanna Street is likely named for Aliceanna Webster Bond - the wife of John Bond, one of the first settlers of the Fells Point area. Aliceanna Street intersects with Bond Street -- named for John Bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,539,503
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Truth is might 314,471
Baltimore Schools 2 hr Susanm 3
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC