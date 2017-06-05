Video sees shootout in Baltimore that left robbery suspect dead
Baltimore County police killed a robbery suspect in a shooting that left a bystander injured and an officer in serious condition. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a report of a man robbing a pair of people outside the Logan Village Shopping Center in Dundalk, the Baltimore Sun reported.
