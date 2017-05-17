Union Craft expansion adds to growing...

Union Craft expansion adds to growing economic impact of craft makers in Baltimore

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Union Craft Brewing announced plans Tuesday to double its production capacity and hire more than 100 workers in the next decade by expanding with a new brewery in a redeveloped warehouse in nearby Medfield, anchoring a new 10 A1 2-acre manufacturing and retail complex called Union Collective. Union Craft Brewing announced plans Tuesday to double its production capacity and hire more than 100 workers in the next decade by expanding with a new brewery in a redeveloped warehouse in nearby Medfield, anchoring a new 10 A1 2-acre manufacturing and retail complex called Union Collective.

