Two shot in separate incidents in Baltimore

Police found a 54-year-old man shot in the torso in the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Howard Park around 9:20 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 33-year-old woman was found shot in the stomach and legs in the 4600 block of York Road around 9:30 p.m., near Guilford Elementary/Middle School.

