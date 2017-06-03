Two killed, one injured in three separate shootings overnight in Baltimore
A man and woman were killed and another man was injured in three separate shootings across Baltimore early Saturday, city police said. Police said a 24-year-old man was found shot around midnight in the 1800 block of Rutland Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood.
