Two Baltimore County Men Accused of Firing Rifle in Ocean City
Reports of a man firing shots from a rifle in downtown Ocean City Thursday night has led to the arrest of two Baltimore area men. According to Ocean City Police, officers responded at 9 p.m. to the area of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue, where witnesses provided a description of the suspects and their vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|No Surprize
|1,545,113
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,609
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|3 hr
|Michu Pichu
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Thu
|riceresearch
|416
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|Thu
|Howard
|1
|Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19...
|Wed
|TruthSeeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC