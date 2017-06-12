Two Baltimore area men arrested after reports of shots fired in Ocean City
Police say that two Baltimore area men were arrested after witnesses reported shots fired on Wicomico Street on Thursday night in Ocean City. On Thursday at 9:00 p.m., Ocean City police officers responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a rifle and the reports of shots fired.
