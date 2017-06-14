The Baltimore apartments are going up...

The Baltimore apartments are going up for auction

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Address: 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave., Baltimore Property type: Apartments Size: 26 apartments Listing price: Auction Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; [email protected] These four adjacent buildings, consisting of 26 apartments with five attached garages, are fully leased and set for auction later this month. The properties at 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave. in Waverly offer potential investors an opportunity for ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min ester povington 1,544,725
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 314,509
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr ThomasA 20,936
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 3 hr riceresearch 416
Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park 6 hr Howard 1
Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19... 20 hr TruthSeeker 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC