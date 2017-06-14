The Baltimore apartments are going up for auction

Address: 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave., Baltimore Property type: Apartments Size: 26 apartments Listing price: Auction Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; [email protected] These four adjacent buildings, consisting of 26 apartments with five attached garages, are fully leased and set for auction later this month. The properties at 3701-3711 Greenmount Ave. in Waverly offer potential investors an opportunity for ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.