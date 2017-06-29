The 2017 guide to festivities honorin...

The 2017 guide to festivities honoring Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hometown Annapolis

A government of the people, by the people and for the people was a revolutionary idea 241 years ago when the final text of the Declaration of Independence was approved by Congress on July 4, 1776. Independence had been formally declared two days earlier, on July 2, but the document was not signed until a month later, on August 2, 1776.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hometown Annapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Cheech the Conser... 1,550,360
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 2 hr cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 18 hr Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Tue Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC