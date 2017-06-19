Steam pipe explosion rocks Baltimore, injures 5
Baltimore Fire reports five people have been injured after a steam pipe exploded on Tuesday, causing headaches for the afternoon rush hour, buckling the street, shattering windows on cars and buildings and gushing a plume several stories high for more than an hour. There is no information on the severity of injuries, CBS Baltimore reports , but officials said they do not appear to be life-threatening.
