State plans to sell former Rosewood h...

State plans to sell former Rosewood hospital to Stevenson University

16 hrs ago

The state plans to sell the former Rosewood Hospital Center, an institution for the developmentally disabled until its closing in 2009, to Stevenson University for the school's planned expansion. A proposal to sell the 117 acres of the Owings Mills property to the university for $1 is scheduled for a vote Wednesday by the Board of Public Works.

