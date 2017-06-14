Stage is set for Baltimore Pride

Stage is set for Baltimore Pride

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Baltimore Pride 2017, dubbed "Pride Unleashed," will culminate this weekend with the parade and block party on Saturday in the Station North area and on Sunday with the festival in Druid Hill Park. Baltimore Pride, which originated in 1975, is run by the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland .

